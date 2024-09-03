Man Dies in Hospital Following Disturbance at Southborough Property

A 24-year-old man has died in hospital following a violent disturbance at a property in Southborough, near Tunbridge Wells. The man was confirmed deceased on the morning of Tuesday, September 3, 2024, after sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds.

The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, August 31, 2024, at an address on Bright Ridge. Emergency services were called to the scene, where they found the 24-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman, both suffering from multiple stab wounds. Tragically, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into both deaths will now be led by the coroner, with officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate assisting in the process. Authorities have confirmed that the two individuals involved were known to each other, and they are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

This tragic event has left the local community in shock, as the investigation continues to uncover the circumstances surrounding these deaths.