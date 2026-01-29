Watch Live

HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash

  17:55
  29 January 2026

A man has died after being hit by a bus in Dudley just before midday today (Thursday). West Midlands Police have launched an urgent investigation.

Crash Details and Police Response

The fatal collision happened at the junction of Kingswinford Road and Bushey Fields Road. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but sadly, the man was pronounced dead by medics.

The bus driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating fully with officers. Investigators are currently speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage to piece together exactly what happened.

Road Closure and Call for Witnesses

The road remains closed as police carry out enquiries. It is expected to stay shut for several hours.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information to get in touch. They urge people to call 101 or use the Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 1947 of 29 January.

Alternatively, witnesses can email [email protected] with any information.

