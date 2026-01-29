Catastrophe on Eden Street

A man is on the brink of prison after triggering a massive explosion that flattened three homes while tampering with a gas main. Paul Solway, 57, caused an “earthquake-like” blast that ripped through the quiet street of Eden Street, Alvaston.

The shocking incident happened on June 10, 2025, when emergency crews rushed to rescue Solway and his dog from the fiery rubble at around 7.34 pm. Police, firefighters, and gas workers battled at the scene for over 17 hours.

Destruction and Devastation

Three houses, including Solway’s, were left beyond repair and had to be demolished.

Neighbours described the blast as earth-shaking, plunging the street into darkness as electricity briefly cut out.

Guilty Plea and Grim Consequences

Solway, who was still sporting bandaged arms and hands in court, pleaded guilty to six counts of damaging property with intent to endanger life at Derby Crown Court.

Despite claiming he couldn’t remember tampering with the gas main and denying the intent, police labelled his actions as “reckless and incredibly dangerous”.

Detective Constable Shaun Carter said:

“Some lost their homes and others suffered damage to property or vehicles. I hope Solway faces a long time behind bars for the devastation he caused.”

He is due to be sentenced on April 8, with jail widely expected.

Aftermath and Community Impact

Solway, of no fixed address, spent weeks in hospital recovering from severe burns. Meanwhile, his dog survived unharmed.

Residents were forced to evacuate for days while the neighbourhood dealt with the clean-up and shock. The community continues to grapple with the fallout of the reckless blast.