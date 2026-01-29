Watch Live

WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes

  • Updated: 01:16
  • , 30 January 2026

 

Catastrophe on Eden Street

A man is on the brink of prison after triggering a massive explosion that flattened three homes while tampering with a gas main. Paul Solway, 57, caused an “earthquake-like” blast that ripped through the quiet street of Eden Street, Alvaston.

The shocking incident happened on June 10, 2025, when emergency crews rushed to rescue Solway and his dog from the fiery rubble at around 7.34 pm. Police, firefighters, and gas workers battled at the scene for over 17 hours.

Destruction and Devastation

  • Three houses, including Solway’s, were left beyond repair and had to be demolished.
  • Neighbours described the blast as earth-shaking, plunging the street into darkness as electricity briefly cut out.

Guilty Plea and Grim Consequences

Solway, who was still sporting bandaged arms and hands in court, pleaded guilty to six counts of damaging property with intent to endanger life at Derby Crown Court.

Despite claiming he couldn’t remember tampering with the gas main and denying the intent, police labelled his actions as “reckless and incredibly dangerous”.

Detective Constable Shaun Carter said:

“Some lost their homes and others suffered damage to property or vehicles. I hope Solway faces a long time behind bars for the devastation he caused.”

He is due to be sentenced on April 8, with jail widely expected.

Aftermath and Community Impact

Solway, of no fixed address, spent weeks in hospital recovering from severe burns. Meanwhile, his dog survived unharmed.

Residents were forced to evacuate for days while the neighbourhood dealt with the clean-up and shock. The community continues to grapple with the fallout of the reckless blast.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 01.57.04
FIND HER Missing Girl Sparks Urgent Search in Tunbridge Wells
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 01.43.45
SHOCKING ATTACK Police Hunt Rogue Attacker on Stagecoach Bus in Northampton
G_x0mEyW0AAekwQ
STREET BRAWL Man Stabbed in Brutal New Year’s Day Attack in Birmingham
G_x3zCTXEAAl-_z
BOILING WATER ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack and Boiling Water Assault

Must READ

ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover
COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford
WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences

More For You

HORRIFIC ATTACK Rapist Traian Covaci Jailed for Nine Years After Horrific Attacks
TRAVEL PERV Pervert Caught Masturbating on Elizabeth Line Train
DASHCAM NEEDED M25 Chaos: Dangerous Pursuit Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash
URGENT APPEAL Missing 72-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Chatham

More From UK News in Pictures

BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown
STREET SHOOTING Gunman Locked Up After Bradford Street Shooting

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURES Jeweller’s Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd’s Bush Burglary
TRACK FIRE Smoke Fills Folkestone Sky After Train Hits Bicycle on Tracks

BREAKING

ARMED RAID Jewellery Store Robbed on Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush
FIRE CHOAS Fifth Suspect Nabbed in NW5 Arson Spree
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy in Mitcham: Man Dies Despite Ambulance Efforts
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Deputy Opens Fire at Northline Transit Centre Knife-Wielding Suspect
SICK ATTACK Barber Jailed for 10 Years After Sick Rape Spree and Sharing Victims’ Footage Online
NEW VICTIMS Monster Paedophile Carson Grimes Jailed for Life Again After New Victims Speak Out
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MULTIPLE CHARGES Harlow Man Charged with Shocking Threats and Assault
NO ANSWERS Serial Thief Busted at St. Pancras – Jailed in Just Two Days
SMELLY SERIAL THIEF Woman Banned from Every John Lewis Store for Designer Fragrance Theft
Man Faces Court Over Brazen Double Laptop Heist in London – UKNIP
TEEN RAPE Man Denies Raping Two Teen Girls in Bolton Court
DEADLY CRASH Man Charged Over Deadly Leeds Crash
MASSIVE NCA OPERATION Sex fiend nabbed in Liverpool amid global smuggling crackdown

More From UKNIP

PRISONER ESCAPE Scotland Dumps GEOAmey After Violent Rapist’s Court Escape
LATEST ARREST Fourth Arrest Made in Drew Perham Murder Probe
MURDER INVESIGATION Shock Murder Probe Launched in Quiet Harwell Village

BREAKING

ARSON AND MANSLAUGHTER Teen Charged Over Fatal Beckton Fire
error: Content is protected !!