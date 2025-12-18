Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol

A 20-year-old man caught up in a major Bristol child sexual exploitation probe now faces even more serious allegations.

Sina Omari Hit with Six New Charges

Sina Omari appeared in Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 15 December and was slapped with six fresh charges. These include multiple counts of rape and arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.

Ongoing Investigation Uncovers More Crimes

Omari was one of seven charged in November as part of a huge police operation targeting offenders linked to abuse between 2022 and 2025. Initially charged with 11 offences, police have now revealed new allegations: three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, plus two counts of making indecent images of a child.

Police Vow to Protect Children and Support Victims

Detective Superintendent Tom Herbert, leading the investigation, called the new charges a “significant development.” He stressed Avon and Somerset Police’s priority to safeguard children and said officers are combing through all leads.

“Safeguarding victims remains central, and we’re working with partner agencies to provide the right support,” said Herbert.

The case is ongoing and will continue through the courts.