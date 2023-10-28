Man Fatally Stabbed in Rotherham: Victim Named as Paul Sharp

The family of 52-year-old Paul Sharp, who tragically lost his life in what is believed to be a murder in Rotherham, has released a statement and identified him as the victim. Paul was discovered with severe injuries at a residence on Redscope Crescent on Wednesday morning (25 October). Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Paul died as a result of being stabbed. The circumstances surrounding his death have shocked and saddened his family, who are currently being supported by the authorities.

In a statement, Paul’s family expressed their profound grief and appealed for privacy during this challenging time. They also expressed their hope that justice will be served for him.

As the investigation continues, two men aged 46 and 43, along with a 42-year-old woman, who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail. Additionally, a 43-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been bailed while further inquiries are conducted.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Individuals can reach out to the authorities via the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 153 of 25 October 2023.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers is available to provide information. They can be contacted through their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by using their secure online form.