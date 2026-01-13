A man was tragically discovered dead following a house blaze in Chalford, Gloucestershire. Emergency services rushed to the scene late Monday night (12 January) as the investigation into the cause continues.

Fire Breaks Out on Cirencester Road

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue were alerted at 10.20pm about a fire at a property off Cirencester Road.

Police, fire crews, and ambulance teams responded promptly.

The property was searched, and sadly, a man was found deceased inside. His next of kin have been informed.

Local Community Impacted: Road Closures and Evacuations

Nearby homes were evacuated and a police cordon put in place.

Road closures affect Cirencester Road between Hampton Road (near The Ragged Cot Inn) and the A419 roundabout.

Gypsy Lane is also closed, with closures expected to last for some time during the ongoing inquiry.

National Grid technicians worked to restore electricity to around 20 homes affected by a damaged power cable.

Officials Speak Out on Community Support and Safety

Supt. Anton Campbell, local policing lead, said: “This upsetting news comes just weeks after the fatal house fire in nearby Brimscombe. We share the pain with the community and extend our thoughts to the man’s family and those affected. We thank the evacuated residents for their patience and commend emergency crews for their ongoing work. Police will remain visible in the area for days as investigations continue.”

Matt Amey, Area Manager at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, added: “We understand the community’s grief, especially following Brimscombe. We urge residents to take simple fire safety steps and complete the free Home Fire Safety Check online at ohfsc.co.uk. If you lack internet access, call 0800 180 4140 for assistance. Help is available to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

The British Red Cross also offers support via their helpline on 0808 196 3651. The line is open 10am–8pm Monday and Thursday, and 10am–5pm Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.