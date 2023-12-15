Man Found Dead at Shrewsbury Park in Plumstead, Police Investigating

In a somber incident today, December 15, emergency services were summoned to Shrewsbury Park in Plumstead following reports of an unresponsive man. The call, made at approximately 8:10 am, led to the discovery of a man with facial injuries. Despite immediate assistance, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police, along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS), are conducting thorough enquiries to ascertain the man’s identity and inform his next of kin. As the investigation unfolds, a crime scene remains in place at the park.

Currently, there have been no arrests, and the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command has been notified. The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under active investigation.

The Metropolitan Police have issued a call for information, urging anyone with knowledge about the incident to contact them via 101 or @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 1394/15DEC. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or their website crimestoppers-uk.org.