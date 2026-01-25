Detectives are hunting for answers after 24-year-old Drew Perham was found dead in Plymouth. Drew was reported missing on Saturday 24 January after failing to return from a night out the previous evening.

Police Launch Fast-Paced Murder Probe

Officers quickly launched searches overnight, focusing on Soap Street near Millbay Marina. A body was recovered from the water this afternoon. Formal ID is pending, but Drew’s family have been informed and are receiving support.

A 19-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of attempted murder, then re-arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Detectives Plead for Public Help

Detective Superintendent James Dowler said: “This investigation has been very fast paced, and the community will be aware of the significant policing presence that has been in the Millbay area as our enquiries have progressed throughout the day. This will continue in the coming days. “Formal identification is yet to take place, however, all of our thoughts are with Drew’s family and friends at this unbelievably difficult time. “I would like to ask people to avoid speculating about this case – we are in the early stages of our investigation to establish the full circumstances and online speculation in particular, is not helpful. “Anyone who has information which may assist the police investigation is asked to please get in touch and report it. We are particularly interested in people who may have been in the Millbay area between 1am and 4am during the early hours of Saturday January 24th.”

How to Help Police Investigation