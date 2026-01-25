Watch Live

MURDER PROBE Man Found Dead in Plymouth After Night Out

  • Updated: 19:27
  • , 25 January 2026

Detectives are hunting for answers after 24-year-old Drew Perham was found dead in Plymouth. Drew was reported missing on Saturday 24 January after failing to return from a night out the previous evening.

Police Launch Fast-Paced Murder Probe

Officers quickly launched searches overnight, focusing on Soap Street near Millbay Marina. A body was recovered from the water this afternoon. Formal ID is pending, but Drew’s family have been informed and are receiving support.

A 19-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of attempted murder, then re-arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Detectives Plead for Public Help

Detective Superintendent James Dowler said: “This investigation has been very fast paced, and the community will be aware of the significant policing presence that has been in the Millbay area as our enquiries have progressed throughout the day. This will continue in the coming days.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, however, all of our thoughts are with Drew’s family and friends at this unbelievably difficult time.

“I would like to ask people to avoid speculating about this case – we are in the early stages of our investigation to establish the full circumstances and online speculation in particular, is not helpful.

“Anyone who has information which may assist the police investigation is asked to please get in touch and report it. We are particularly interested in people who may have been in the Millbay area between 1am and 4am during the early hours of Saturday January 24th.”

How to Help Police Investigation

  • Call police on 101 quoting reference 50260019981
  • Report anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-23 at 17.17.51
BAD SPICE Chaos at HMP Rochester: Multiple Ambulances Rush After Prisoners Fall Ill after taking Spice
Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Over ‘Suspect Package’ in Half-Term Travel Chao
UPGRADING Heathrow Ditches Laptop and Liquid Bin Rules After Security Upgrade
istockphoto-1337496911-612x612-1768862954-yox4bw
MARCH BAN Scotland Yard Bans UKIP Christian March in Whitechapel Over Violence Fears
Screenshot 2026-01-23 at 08.28.31
FARMER BLOCK Tractor Protest Brings Felixstowe Port to a Halt

Must READ

WHIRLWIND WEDDING Katie Price Ties the Knot for Fourth Time After Week-Long Romance with Lee Andrews
SEX ATTACK CHARGE Taxi Driver Charged with Sexual Assault in Middlesbrough
LIFE CHANGING Essex Man Jailed Over Brutal Shooting That Changed Victims’ Lives
CHILLING CALL FOR HELP British Mum-of-Three Stabbed to Death by Ex in Spanish Horror
MURDER PROBE Man Found Dead in Plymouth After Night Out
HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Man in 80s Critical After Hit-and-Run E-Scooter Crash in Ealing
POLISH NATIONALS Leeds Court Sends Human Traffickers Down for 27 Years
MIGRANT CRISIS Three Arrested After Chaos at Crowborough Training Camp
COLD CASE Police Relaunch Cold Case Probe into Nightclubber Melanie Hall’s Murder, Hope AI Will Snare Killer

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Texas Locked Down for Up to FIVE DAYS as Monster ‘Ice Zone’ Smashes Across America

More For You

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Addresses Nation Following Emergency COBRA Meeting Amid Civil Disorder
TIES REMAIN STRONG UK Slams Trump for Slamming British Troops in Afghanistan
BRUTAL ATTACK Two Teenage Boys Guilty of Shocking Sexual Attacks in Grimsby
POLICE CRACKDOWN Ebbw Vale Man Jailed After Snapchat Posts Blow His Drug Deal Cover
ONE TO WATCH Chilling ITV Documentary Revisits Grisly Murder of Nicholas Billingham

More From UK News in Pictures

BATTERY BLAZE Massive Battery Blaze Hits East London Data Centre
DRAMATIC RESCUE Two Men Rescued From Rising Tides in Dramatic Thames Estuary Rescue

BREAKING

CHAOS HITS US AND CANADA “Deadly” Storm Grounds Nearly 10,000 US Flights
Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Deadly Snow Bomb Set to Slam Southern US: Chaos, Power Cuts & Killer Ice
POLICE PROBE Police Hunt Man Over Shocking St Pancras Sexual Assault
Burglars Target Ashford Homes – Police Issue Urgent Warning
LEFT MAIMED Drink Driver Jailed After Shredding Footballer’s Leg in Mercedes Crash
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
HUGE DELAYS EXPECTED Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns
LONDON SHOOTING Four Jailed Over East London Shooting That Left Man Paralysed
JAIL LOOMS Just Stop Oil Duo Guilty for M25 Gantry Stunt – Jail Looms
ROBBED OF JUSTIC£ Man Given Hospital Order After Brutally Killing Grandma at Edgware Bus Stop
BEWARE Air Canada Struggles Amid Snowstorm Chaos: Leads World in Flight Cancellations
GROTESQUE CRIMES Man Admits 48 Shocking Sexual Offences Against Ex-Wife
BRUTAL ATTACK Brothers Jailed After Brutal Attack on Grandfather
DRUGS DISPUTE Sheffield Gang Jailed Over Brutal Drug Dispute Murder

More From UKNIP

BROUGHT TO JUSTICE Barnsley Rapist Jailed After Victim’s Heroic Report
VIOLENT SPREE Underground thug Adel Kerari locked up for violent London Tube robberies
VIOLENT ATTACK Two Jailed for Brutal Stabbing in Scarborough
KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims
error: Content is protected !!