A man was discovered dead inside a flat in Syston yesterday as police launched a murder investigation. Officers arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the grim discovery.

Police Called to George Toon Court

At 11:46am on Tuesday, December 23, Leicestershire Police were called to George Toon Court on Brook Street after concerns were raised for a man’s safety. Officers found a man in his 40s unresponsive inside the flat.

Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but sadly pronounced the man dead at the location.

Investigation Underway

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit are leading the inquiry. Early evidence suggests the man was assaulted inside the flat.

The 49-year-old suspect remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Have Information? Contact Police

If you have any information about the incident and have not yet spoken to police, contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 25*748093.