Emergency crews rushed to St Leonards beach near Eversfield Place on Friday morning after a man’s body was discovered just after 7.30am, Sussex Police confirmed.

Local Man Dies in Unexplained Incident

The deceased has been named as a 48-year-old local resident. Police are reaching out to his next of kin as investigations continue.

No Suspicion of Foul Play, Police Say

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The death is unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 179 of 30/1.”

Officers and emergency services secured the scene while carrying out initial inquiries, as they piece together what happened.