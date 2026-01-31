Watch Live

DEADLY DISTURBANCE Man Found Guilty of Brian Gough’s Murder in Glasgow

  • Updated: 01:12
  • , 31 January 2026

A violent clash on a Glasgow street led to the tragic death of 27-year-old Brian Gough. Now, justice has been served as a man has been convicted of the murder.

Kevin Shanley Convicted of Murder

Kevin Shanley, 37, was found guilty of murdering Brian Gough at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, 30 January 2026. Meanwhile, Kyle Shanley, 28, was convicted of assault related to the same incident. Both men await sentencing on Friday, 13 March.

Deadly Disturbance on Saracen Street

The drama unfolded on Saturday, 18 May 2024, when Brian Gough was seriously hurt during a disturbance in Possilpark’s Saracen Street. He was rushed by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but sadly died shortly after arrival.

Police Respond

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Young said: “This was a shocking and violent incident and the impact on Brian’s family and friends has been devastating. Both Kevin and Kyle Shanley will now face the consequences of their actions. While no outcome can truly ease the pain of losing Brian, we hope these convictions will bring some comfort to his loved ones.”

