A violent clash on a Glasgow street led to the tragic death of 27-year-old Brian Gough. Now, justice has been served as a man has been convicted of the murder.

Kevin Shanley Convicted of Murder

Kevin Shanley, 37, was found guilty of murdering Brian Gough at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, 30 January 2026. Meanwhile, Kyle Shanley, 28, was convicted of assault related to the same incident. Both men await sentencing on Friday, 13 March.

Deadly Disturbance on Saracen Street

The drama unfolded on Saturday, 18 May 2024, when Brian Gough was seriously hurt during a disturbance in Possilpark’s Saracen Street. He was rushed by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but sadly died shortly after arrival.

Police Respond