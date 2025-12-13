Watch Live

BRUTAL ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Brutal North London Stabbing

  • Updated: 04:49
  • , 13 December 2025
Man Found Guilty of Brutal North London Stabbing

A 30-year-old has been convicted of murdering 46-year-old Okechukwu Iweha in a shocking knife attack in Tottenham.

Devon Brown Convicted at Old Bailey

Devon Brown, from Northumberland Park, Tottenham, was found guilty on Thursday, 11 December for the fatal stabbing of Okechukwu on 7 April 2024. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds in an unprovoked assault just before dawn.

Police arrived at Northumberland Park at 5:51am after emergency calls. Officers performed CPR and used a defibrillator, with paramedics and the Helicopter Emergency Service rushing to the scene. Despite frantic efforts, Okechukwu was pronounced dead an hour later due to a stab wound to the chest.

Accomplice Cleared of Murder But Guilty of Obstruction

Leandro Kaienga, 29, from Croydon, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of perverting the course of justice. Kaienga was arrested in April and charged the following day.

Fugitive Caught in the US

Brown fled the UK the morning after the killing but was tracked down by Metropolitan Police officers in Dallas, Texas. He was extradited back to the UK and arrested on 24 January 2025 to face charges.

Both men are set to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, 19 December.

