Man Found Guilty of Disturbing Nighttime Harassment Wearing Homemade Mask

In a verdict delivered at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 27, a man identified as Joshua Hunt, aged 31 and from the Claverham area, was found guilty of intentionally causing harassment, alarm, or distress. This conviction stems from incidents where Hunt leapt out in front of unsuspecting individuals at night while wearing a homemade mask.

Hunt was convicted of two offences under the Public Order Act and subsequently ordered to pay £200 in compensation to three separate victims. He also received a fine of £100. Furthermore, the police have requested that magistrates impose a Sexual Risk Order on Hunt, citing concerns of potential sexual motivation behind his actions. This civil order, granted on an interim basis, aims to prevent Hunt from repeating his disturbing behaviour and protect the public from further harm. A hearing has been scheduled for November 3 to review the order.

The events leading to Hunt’s conviction unfolded during the early hours of Tuesday, May 9th, in Bleadon. A woman reported to the police that an individual dressed in a full-body suit had suddenly jumped in front of her vehicle on Accommodation Road. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene promptly, within three minutes, and discovered Hunt in his van on a nearby track. A search of his vehicle yielded various dark clothing items and homemade masks. Subsequently, additional masks were recovered from Hunt’s residence.

Initially, the Crown Prosecution Service had authorized charges of affray and other offences related to the May 9th incident, as well as two previous incidents in Bleadon and Cleeve. However, after a review of the charges in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, alternative charges under Section 4a of the Public Order Act were brought against Hunt for intentionally causing harassment, alarm, or distress in connection with the two Bleadon incidents.

One of the victims involved in the May 7 incident provided a statement to the court, recounting her experience and the profound impact it had on her. She expressed intense fear upon encountering an individual dressed entirely in black, clad in a skintight suit featuring two large white crosses over each eye. This encounter induced a panic attack, paranoia, and an inability to comprehend the bizarre and frightening scene. She likened the experience to a scene from a horror movie and described it as the most terrifying she had ever felt.

Another victim, who contacted the police on May 9, described the incident as the “worst night of her life.” She disclosed that she had recently resigned from her job due to the incident, explaining that she had grown weary of feeling scared during her daily commute. She described the individual she encountered as wearing a black, shiny suit or something resembling a “gimp suit.” The sight terrified her and led a relative to scream in fear. The encounter left her in a state of constant dread during her journey home from work.

Hunt had previously been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance in connection with a series of incidents in the Cleeve, Claverham, and Yatton areas in the previous year. These incidents had attracted significant media attention and raised concerns within the local community. However, a lack of sufficient evidence prevented further action from being taken in relation to these offences.

Chief Inspector Jonny Murray, policing commander for North Somerset, underscored the terrifying nature of the masks worn by Hunt and the genuine fear they instilled in his victims. He assured the public that the police treated all reports of this behaviour seriously, deploying high-visibility patrols and assigning a senior detective to review all incidents. Murray commended the swift response of the officers who arrived at the scene within three minutes, which facilitated the collection of evidence necessary for Hunt’s conviction.

In addition to the criminal charges, magistrates granted an interim Sexual Risk Order, which restricts Hunt from possessing specific clothing items and engaging in certain behaviours. Violation of this condition could result in his arrest. Chief Inspector Murray reiterated the police’s unwavering commitment to not tolerate such offensive behaviour and expressed hope that the charges and civil proceedings would send a clear message to the public.