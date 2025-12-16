Watch Live

VIOLENT ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Murder After Stabbing in Salisbury

  Updated: 23:42
  16 December 2025
Man Found Guilty of Murder After Stabbing in Salisbury

Alfie Miller, 22, was convicted of stabbing Darren Hughes multiple times in a savage attack.

A brutal murder conviction has rocked Salisbury after Alfie Miller was found guilty of the cold-blooded killing of 52-year-old Darren Hughes.

Violent Attack in Longhedge

Miller, from Willow Drive, Durrington, stabbed Darren repeatedly in the bathroom of his Longhedge home at around 7.45am on May 3. After the attack, Miller shouted for neighbours to call the police before fleeing the scene.

The pair had known each other via a mutual friend and spent the night together drinking and taking drugs including cocaine and cannabis.

Jury Dismisses Self-Defence Claim

Although Miller admitted to manslaughter, he denied murder, claiming Darren made unwanted advances and acted in self-defence. He later argued a ‘loss of control’ defence in court.

Judge HHJ Dugdale rejected this, instructing the jury to focus solely on whether Miller intended to kill or cause serious harm. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

Police and Family React

“This was a brutal and violent attack against a defenceless victim,” said DI Darren Ambrose. “Darren was unarmed and preparing to shower when Miller murdered him. Justice has been served for Darren’s family.”

Darren’s family paid tribute, saying: “This was the only acceptable outcome. We thank Wiltshire Police and the Crown Prosecution. We ask for privacy to grieve and urge people to think before posting hurtful comments on social media.”

Miller is currently remanded in custody and will be sentenced tomorrow, December 17.

