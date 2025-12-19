Man Found Guilty of Murdering 20-Year-Old Jason Romeo in Clapton

A 22-year-old man has been convicted for the shocking murder of 20-year-old Jason Romeo in Clapton after a CCTV-led police probe and a public media appeal forced the suspect to surrender.

Raynolph Asante Convicted at Old Bailey

Raynolph Asante, 22, of Pembury Road, Hackney, was found guilty at the Old Bailey for fatally stabbing Jason Romeo outside a Bodney Road address on 18 February.

The court heard the killing was a brutal act of retaliation after a violent dispute between the pair over a girl earlier that evening.

Police Use CCTV and Phone Data to Crack Case

Jason’s death triggered an intense investigation. Despite limited CCTV footage of the stabbing, detectives expanded their inquiries by tracking vehicles at the scene and analysing mobile phone data.

This high-tech detective work pinpointed Asante as a key suspect. Warrants led to searches that uncovered more evidence, but he initially evaded arrest.

Police then broke cover, naming and releasing Asante’s photo publicly, sparking his voluntary surrender three days after the murder.

Justice for Jason, Family Mourns

“The last ten months have been the most difficult of our lives but we are so relieved that today we have got justice for Jason. Jason will always be remembered, forever missed and, as I used to tell him every day, always be loved,” said Jason’s family.

Detective Superintendent Kelly Allen, leading the probe, said: “This senseless act cost a young life. Jason was just 20. Asante’s deadly retaliation after a confrontation has devastated a family and community.

“Our team chased every lead — analysing CCTV and launching a media appeal — to bring him to justice. We hope today’s verdict offers Jason’s loved ones some comfort.”

Co-Accused Men Cleared

Four other men charged with murder were found not guilty: Joshua Ogedengbe, 19; Travis Mitchell, 22; and Rhamyah Bailey-Edwards, 21.

Asante faces sentencing on Friday, 23 January 2026.