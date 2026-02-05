A man has been convicted of murdering a nine-year-old girl outside her mother’s shop in Boston.

Deividas Skebas Stabbed Girl While She Played

Deividas Skebas, 26, was found guilty at Lincoln Crown Court three-and-a-half years after fatally stabbing Lilia Valutyte on 28 July 2022. The tragic attack occurred while Lilia was playing with her hula hoop. She sadly died shortly after 7pm that evening.

Mental Health Trial Delayed Court Case

Initially deemed unfit to stand trial due to mental health issues, Skebas faced a “trial of facts” in 2023, which confirmed he was responsible but did not criminally prosecute him. He was detained indefinitely at Rampton Hospital until declared fit for trial.

Evidence Shows Premeditation and Attempted Escape

The criminal trial that began on 26 January revealed chilling CCTV footage. Prosecutors showed Skebas buying a knife two days before the attack, lurking near the scene, and fleeing after the murder. He also shaved off his beard and made plans to flee the country, according to phone records.

Skebas was convicted of murder on Thursday, 5 February, closing a painful chapter for Lilia’s family and the Boston community.