 Man Found Guilty of Murdering Kidane Gebrehiwot in Gloucester Following Argument

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
A man has been found guilty of the murder of 55-year-old Kidane Gebrehiwot, who was fatally stabbed in Gloucester last year. The verdict was delivered by a jury at Gloucester Crown Court on August 29, 2024, after a trial that detailed the tragic events leading to Mr Gebrehiwot’s death.

The convicted, Samwen Muiruri, aged 32 and of Trier Way in Gloucester, was found guilty of both murder and possession of a knife in a public place. The jury reached their verdict in under five hours, concluding that Muiruri was responsible for the fatal stabbing that occurred on Arthur Street in Gloucester at around 1 AM on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

During the trial, jurors were presented with CCTV footage that showed Muiruri and Mr Gebrehiwot together on multiple streets in Gloucester. The two men, who had previously met, encountered each other by chance on the night of the incident. An argument between the men ensued on Eastgate Street, after which Mr Gebrehiwot walked away.

Instead of letting the situation deescalate, Muiruri went to his nearby home, retrieved a knife, and returned to confront Mr. Gebrehiwot on the street outside his home. Muiruri stabbed Mr Gebrehiwot once in the chest, inflicting a fatal wound. Witnesses heard Muiruri, who was wearing a distinctive red and white Arsenal Football Club jacket, say, “I am done with you now” before walking away from the scene.

Mr Gebrehiwot collapsed on the street, and despite the best efforts of passers-by and emergency responders, he succumbed to his injuries. The knife blade had broken off from the handle during the attack, and investigators later found the handle, which contained Muiruri’s DNA, among a set of knives in his home.

Muiruri was arrested at his home the following day, where police seized a jacket and trainers matching those seen in the CCTV footage. Both items were found to have Mr Gebrehiwot’s blood on them. Throughout the trial, Muiruri denied his involvement, but the evidence presented by the prosecution ultimately led to his conviction.

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey from the Major Crime Investigation Team commented on the case, saying, “It has been just over 12 months since Kidane was cruelly killed, and this has been a difficult time for his family and close friends. Kidane was well-known and well-loved in the community. He was described as being very caring and was affectionately known as ‘Uncle’. Muiruri, on the other hand, is a very angry and dangerous individual who has a propensity for extreme violence. His premeditated and cowardly act has robbed Kidane’s family of his life.”

DI Stacey welcomed the jury’s verdict and expressed hope that it would bring some closure to Mr. Gebrehiwot’s loved ones.

Samwen Muiruri has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court tomorrow, August 30, 2024.

