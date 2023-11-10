Man Found Guilty of Outraging Public Decency on Bromley Bus

— In a recent court case, Mohammed Faqe, a 33-year-old man from Thornton Heath, was found guilty of outraging public decency on a bus in Bromley. The incident, which has raised concerns about public behavior, occurred earlier this year.
Faqe was accused of touching and stroking his penis over his clothes in a disturbing display in front of other passengers. The offences reportedly took place on the 119 bus in Bromley on two separate occasions, May 10 and June 19.
During the trial at Bromley Magistrates’ Court, Faqe defended his actions, claiming he was merely scratching his groin area and not engaging in any inappropriate behavior. However, the court found his explanation insufficient, and on Wednesday, November 8, he was convicted for the incident that occurred on May 10. He was, however, acquitted of the charges related to the incident on June 19.
Faqe, residing on Dunheved Road South in Thornton Heath, is set to be sentenced in December. In the meantime, he has been released on bail but has been specifically instructed not to travel on the 119 bus route as part of his bail conditions.
This case highlights the importance of appropriate conduct in public spaces and the legal implications of actions that may cause distress or discomfort to others. The court’s decision sends a clear message about the boundaries of acceptable behavior in public transport and the seriousness with which such offenses are treated. The local community awaits the sentencing in December, which will conclude this unsettling episode.
