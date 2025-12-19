Man Found Guilty of Rape in Brighton Park Attack

A 45-year-old man has been convicted of raping a woman in Dorset Gardens, Brighton. Alieu George, who has no fixed address, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault by penetration after a jury trial at Brighton Crown Court on 17 December.

Distressing Scene Caught by Bystanders

The court heard that on the morning of Sunday 22 June, members of the public spotted a man and a woman together in Dorset Gardens at 9.05am. The woman appeared visibly distressed. Moments later, witnesses saw the pair on the ground, with the man lying on top of her.

Three bystanders quickly recognised the situation and called the police. When officers arrived, the woman was distraught, and George was found lying beside her, claiming she was his girlfriend.

Victim’s Account Details Horrific Attack

The 34-year-old victim told police she had been out for drinks after work. George had approached her, making excuses to separate her from her friends. He then repeatedly tried to sexually assault her, eventually leading her to Dorset Gardens where he raped her.

George was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody. He was charged later that day.

Sentencing Set for March 2026

Following the guilty verdict, George was remanded in custody. He is due to appear for sentencing on 10 March 2026.