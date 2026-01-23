Watch Live

ROBBED OF JUSTIC£ Man Given Hospital Order After Brutally Killing Grandma at Edgware Bus Stop

  • Updated: 15:24
  • , 23 January 2026

 

Jalal Debella, 25, stabbed grandmother Anita Mukhey up to 18 times after ordering the murder weapon online — now he’s been locked up indefinitely in a hospital.

Chilling Crime at Edgware Bus Stop

On May 9, 2024, Anita Mukhey, 66, was waiting at a bus stop in Edgware when Debella, a troubled 25-year-old from Colindale, fatally stabbed her.

Debella had just received a knife he ordered online — delivered to the mental health rehab home where he lived. CCTV shows him leaving the facility at 11:20am, passing the bus stop at 11:40am, then returning to launch his vicious attack minutes later.

Eyewitnesses saw an altercation before Debella struck, stabbing Ms Mukhey up to 18 times. Paramedics tried desperately to save her, but she died at the scene.

Evidence Ties Debella to Fatal Attack

  • Police arrested Debella at 4.46pm the same day at his care home.
  • He was identified through CCTV and forensic evidence including DNA on the knife and his clothes.
  • Investigators uncovered Debella’s disturbing obsession with violence online — searching for violent videos and news articles before and after the attack.

Jury Finds Debella Guilty but Unfit for Trial

At the Old Bailey on January 22, a jury found Debella responsible for Ms Mukhey’s death and possession of the murder weapon. A judge ruled him unfit to stand trial due to mental health issues.

Today (January 23), Debella was given an indefinite hospital order. He could face retrial if doctors deem him fit in the future.

Family and Police React

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila: “While this protects the public, it offers little comfort to Anita’s family.

The courage her loved ones have shown over 20 months is remarkable. Thanks to the public and first responders — your help was crucial.”

Ms Mukhey’s family issued this statement:

“Anita was the heart of our family—her loss leaves a huge void. We thank the police and CPS for their work.

It’s deeply troubling that a man with severe mental illness, known to services and assessed as stable, was able to access weapons and research violent acts.

This disconnect raises serious questions about risk assessment and the safety of mental health care settings.

We stand ready to assist in any future inquest to ensure lessons are learned and public protection strengthened. There is so much good in this country — and because of that, we must do better.”

