KNIFE ATTACK Boka's late-night licence under fire after stab attack shock

  Updated: 07:12
  23 January 2026

 

Boka, the restaurant nestled within the Palms Hotel grounds, is facing a licensing showdown after the Met Police raised serious concerns over its bid to serve alcohol and play music late into the night.

Police slam lack of clarity over garden booze plans

The eatery, which applied last November to serve alcohol, music, and films, plus late-night snacks, now faces a Havering Council licensing committee review on Friday, January 23. This came after police objections over unclear rules on using the restaurant’s garden area.

PC Chris Stockman blasted the licence bid for its “lack of clarity” and absence of firm conditions covering the garden, which is set to serve alcohol. Meanwhile, music and snacks will be confined indoors — something the police say is unusual and causes confusion.

Late licence hours ‘fit for nightclub, not restaurant’

Police also hammered the proposed opening times, allowing booze until 2.20am on Fridays and Saturdays. PC Stockman warned these hours resemble a nightclub rather than a restaurant and could spark more alcohol-related crime and disorder.

The concerns come after a violent stabbing at the Palms Hotel lobby last June that left a man with stab wounds and a head injury from a glass bottle. No arrests were made, but the incident sent shockwaves through local licensing and police teams.

Boka boss insists stabbing is unrelated to new licence

Boka’s managing director David Morbin, pushed back, insisting the stabbing occurred before the restaurant officially opened in September 2025 and had “nothing to do with us or our proposed licensed spaces.”

“It happened at a Palms Hotel event. We had been hired to serve the food, but that is all. The event was booked before we came on board, and we had no involvement or control over it,” Morbin said.

“We want our own licence with distinct conditions, separate from the hotel’s operation. We’re happy to cooperate with police and council to clear up any misunderstandings.”

Palms Hotel directors vow tighter security after stabbing

Hotel director Suresh Konduru described the stabbing as an “unfortunate and isolated incident” following a private wedding outside the hotel entrance. Staff acted swiftly, contacting police and helping victims while de-escalating tensions.

He added the hotel welcomed police and council after the attack, fully implementing new safety measures, including:

  • Enhanced CCTV coverage
  • Additional staff training
  • Stricter vetting of event bookings

With licensing tensions boiling over, all eyes will be on Havering Council’s sub-committee meeting this Friday as Boka fights to serve drinks late into the night.

