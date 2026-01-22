Erdogan Erdogan, 32, found guilty of manslaughter and carrying a knife following the tragic death of 27-year-old Fatih Zengi. The verdict came today after a tense two-week trial at Bristol Crown Court. Sentencing is set for tomorrow, January 23.

Fatal Stabbing on Manchester Road

The court heard how, shortly after 5am on July 2, 2025, police were called to Manchester Road in Swindon after a cyclist spotted a seriously injured man. Despite rapid medical response, Fatih Zengi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erdogan, who shared a flat with Fatih, denied any involvement and denied carrying the blade in public. But the jury didn’t buy it, finding him guilty of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article.

A Community in Mourning

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said: “This is a tragic case where a young life has been senselessly lost. I offer my condolences to Fatih’s family and friends. Their dignity throughout this investigation has been remarkable. Thanks also to the Turkish community in Swindon for their support — without them, we wouldn’t have reached today’s verdict.” “Fatih was a hard-working young man, devoted to his family in Turkey and well loved in the local community. His death has devastated all who knew him. We hope this verdict brings some comfort.”

Heartbreaking Tributes from Family

Fatih’s mother, Meryem Canli, broke down in court: “My youngest son was brutally killed. He was the heart of our family, supporting us from a young age under tough conditions. Seeing him like that at the funeral—uncovered and lifeless—is a pain I can’t forget. He was our angel, ripped away from us. I trust in justice. The person who took my son will be held accountable.”

His brother, Burak Zengi, added: “Fatih was our rock, financially and emotionally. Since he died, it feels like I’m living in limbo, shattered and lost. Our family has been ruined. I trust justice will be served, and this won’t be forgotten.”

Sentencing Looms