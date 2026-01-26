Watch Live

BRUTAL MURDER Man Guilty of Murdering Dewsbury Woman Courtney Angus

  Updated: 20:34
  • , 26 January 2026

A man has been convicted for the brutal murder of 21-year-old Courtney Angus from Dewsbury.

Michael Doherty Pleads Guilty at Leeds Crown Court

Michael Doherty, also known as Michael Moore, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, 26 January. He pleaded guilty to murdering Courtney Angus.

Courtney Found Dead After Shocking Confession

Courtney’s body was discovered at Doherty’s home in Batley on 26 July last year. She had been assaulted and strangled. Doherty had alerted police, claiming he had killed three people.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched a major investigation. They worked tirelessly to track down the other supposed victims but later confirmed Doherty’s claims were false.

Doherty Also Admits Threatening with a Blade and Theft

The 38-year-old from Norfolk Street also admitted to three counts of threatening someone with a blade related to the arrests, plus theft charges.

Doherty remains in custody and will be sentenced at a later hearing.

