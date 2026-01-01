A man has been arrested following a tense nine-hour standoff in South West London, sparked by a racial and homophobic assault during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Violent Attack Sparks Police Siege
Police were called after the suspect was ejected from a pub in Battersea for a racially charged assault and homophobic threats. The attack reportedly happened at a nearby pub called Lost Society.
After being removed from the scene, the man broke into Chesterton Primary School using a ladder to access the roofs. He held officers at bay throughout the freezing night.
Emergency Services Battle Through Freezing Temperatures
- Met Police’s Hostage Negotiation Team and London Fire Brigade specialists were deployed.
- The London Ambulance Service’s HART Team was on standby.
- The suspect was finally detained just after 11am on New Year’s Day
The man was wrapped in a blanket and treated by paramedics for hypothermia before being taken to hospital. He is now in police custody, facing charges of burglary and hate crime-related assault.
Met Police Investigating Full Details
The alleged assault and break-in at Chesterton Primary School remain under investigation. Authorities have been approached for further comment.