A man has been arrested following a tense nine-hour standoff in South West London, sparked by a racial and homophobic assault during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Violent Attack Sparks Police Siege

Police were called after the suspect was ejected from a pub in Battersea for a racially charged assault and homophobic threats. The attack reportedly happened at a nearby pub called Lost Society.

After being removed from the scene, the man broke into Chesterton Primary School using a ladder to access the roofs. He held officers at bay throughout the freezing night.

Emergency Services Battle Through Freezing Temperatures

Met Police’s Hostage Negotiation Team and London Fire Brigade specialists were deployed.

The London Ambulance Service’s HART Team was on standby.

The suspect was finally detained just after 11am on New Year’s Day

The man was wrapped in a blanket and treated by paramedics for hypothermia before being taken to hospital. He is now in police custody, facing charges of burglary and hate crime-related assault.





Met Police Investigating Full Details

The alleged assault and break-in at Chesterton Primary School remain under investigation. Authorities have been approached for further comment.