Fatal Stabbing Shocks North-West London

A 50-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on crowded Pound Lane in Willesden on Saturday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the local community. Police rushed to the scene just after 4pm on 31 January, but despite frantic efforts by paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead.

Her grieving family has been informed and is receiving specialist support.

Suspect Held Over Brutal Killing

A 30-year-old man was arrested later that evening on suspicion of murder. Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other. He remains in custody at a north London police station as officers continue their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford said:

“My thoughts are with the victim and her family at this incredibly difficult time. This happened in a busy part of Willesden, and I want to thank the public who gave first aid and called emergency services. The suspect was arrested within hours and remains in custody. Our priority is to uncover what led to this tragedy. So far, there’s no evidence of wider danger to the public.”

Police Boost Patrols – Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis, head of Brent local policing, revealed a stronger police presence will patrol the area in the coming days to reassure residents and hunt for answers.

“This is a tragic and worrying incident. Our hearts go out to everyone affected. At this stage, we believe it is an isolated event with no wider public risk. Anyone who saw what happened or has any details should come forward. Even small tips can be crucial.”

If you witnessed the stabbing or have information, contact police on 101 quoting CAD 4731/31Jan, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.