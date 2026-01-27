Woman Found Dead at Ilford Address

Just after 4am on Tuesday, 27 January, cops rushed to a property on Applegarth Drive, Ilford, where they made a chilling find. A 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man Arrested at the Scene

A 57-year-old man was immediately arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody as the investigation heats up.

Police Work to Notify Family

Officers believe they have identified the victim, but are still working to inform her next of kin. Detective Inspector Nikki Hardy, from Specialist Crime North, said:

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time. “We acknowledge the distress this news is likely to cause in the local community, and are working hard to establish exactly what happened. “We can confirm a suspect is in custody, and that we are not seeking anyone else at this early stage of the investigation.”

Ongoing Investigation – Public Asked to Help

Enquiries continue as police piece together the tragic events. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 761/27JAN.