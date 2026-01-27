Watch Live

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held Over Murder After Woman Found Dead in Ilford Home

  • Updated: 11:35
  • , 27 January 2026

 

Woman Found Dead at Ilford Address

Just after 4am on Tuesday, 27 January, cops rushed to a property on Applegarth Drive, Ilford, where they made a chilling find. A 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man Arrested at the Scene

A 57-year-old man was immediately arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody as the investigation heats up.

Police Work to Notify Family

Officers believe they have identified the victim, but are still working to inform her next of kin. Detective Inspector Nikki Hardy, from Specialist Crime North, said:

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time. “We acknowledge the distress this news is likely to cause in the local community, and are working hard to establish exactly what happened. “We can confirm a suspect is in custody, and that we are not seeking anyone else at this early stage of the investigation.”

Ongoing Investigation – Public Asked to Help

Enquiries continue as police piece together the tragic events. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 761/27JAN.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 20.41.18
HIJACKED Government Anti-Extremism Cartoon Hijacked by Far-Right for Racist Propaganda
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 18.20.10
CHILLING MURDER Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Bright Young Star in Nottingham
618249908_1575159243573933_3195754882252918474_n
POLICE STAND OFF Dangerous Offender Jailed After Threatening to Blow Up Bognor Property
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 18.12.45
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt for Harassment Suspect in Staffordshire

Must READ

CHILD RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Seventies Firefighters Tackle Massive House Blaze in Morden
DEADLY VIRUS Asia Airports Bring Back Covid-Style Checks Amid Nipah Virus Scare
SHPO Stalker Jailed for Terrorising Sexual Assault Victim with Fake Social Media Account
HOOURS OF ABUSE Man jailed for 7 years after terrifying all-night rape ordeal in woman’s own home
SCHOOL GIRL HORRR ATTACK Child Rapist Jailed for 27 Years After Horror Abuse of Two Schoolgirls
TEEN SEX ATTACK Rail Station Security Guard Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen
DOUBLE RAPE Asylum Seeker Found Guilty of Two Rapes in Nottinghamshire Park
PERVERT CAUGHT OUT BY CCTV Sex Beast Craig Anderson Caught After Shocking Attacks Across London Tube
The Evolution of a Warrior: A Complete Guide to Account Progression and Value in Call of Duty
VILE CASE Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes

More For You

HORROR CRASH 10-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Stanmore Road Horror
BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Northampton Teen Lucie-May
BRUTAL MURDER Man Guilty of Murdering Dewsbury Woman Courtney Angus
ROOF TOP BLAZE Massive Fire Erupts on Kensington High Street Rooftop

More From UK News in Pictures

BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Ergi?
PRANKSTER Cambridgeshire Police Bombarded with 37 Hoax 999 Calls in One Week
LIVE SAVING ACTIONS Wakefield Police Heroes Shine at Awards Ceremony
FIRST PICTURES Top Lawyer Among Six Killed in Private Jet Crash During Girls’ Trip to Paris
CRIME BUSTING STAR Hero Police Dog Luna Retires After Seven Years of Service
NIGHTIME HERO Police Dog Sniffs Out Burglars After High-Speed Chase in Sheffield
CONVICTED ROBBER Manhunt Underway for Convicted Robber David Sadiku
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Urgent Appeal After Sexual Assault in Launceston
UK TO BE SLAMMED Storm Chandra Set to Slam UK with 8 Inches of Snow and 75mph Winds
MAJOR FLOODING South West Flood Chaos: Major Road Closures Hit Devon, Somerset & Dorset County Devon Effect Expect Delays
When holding crypto became a form of participation
The hidden logic behind predicting outcomes
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Merseyside Police hunt man after teen girl ‘inappropriately touched’ in Liverpool city centre
SERIAL LIFTER Water Filter Thief Busted After Hauling in Nearly 200 Stolen Items
BRING HIM HOME Police Launch Search for Missing Torquay Man
MOVING UP Hero Firefighter Carlos Amaro’s Daring Rescue and Stellar Career

More From UKNIP

MADNESS Kanye West Apologises for Nazi Drama, Blames Brain Injury and Bipolar Disorder
Nick Adderley Faces Questions Over His Time As A Senior Officer In Staffordshire
SWEEP STAKE Ministers to Grab Power to Sack Failing Chief Constables in Sweeping Police Shake-Up
SPILT MILK Fraudster jailed for bogus café milkshake injury claim
SMUGGLING RACKET Ex-prison officer and inmate jailed for smuggling scandal
error: Content is protected !!