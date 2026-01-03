Watch Live

BRUTAL KILLING Man Held Over Shocking Lambeth Murder

Man Held Over Shocking Lambeth Murder

Body Discovered After Welfare Check

Detectives have charged a man following the brutal killing of Kaleem Shaik in Lambeth. On New Year’s Day at 8pm, police responded to a welfare concern at a Bondway address. Inside, they found 41-year-old Kaleem Shaik dead. The victim was an Indian national. His family in India have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Quick Arrest as Suspect Faces Murder Charge

Daniel Levy, 48, from Bondway, Lambeth, was arrested the same evening. He was charged with murder on 3 January and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court that day. Levy was remanded in custody and is due back at the Old Bailey on 5 January.

Police Keep Tight Lid, Boost Patrols

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke said: “Our thoughts are with Kaleem’s family at this very difficult time. My team is not currently seeking any additional suspects. We understand the community’s concerns, and residents will see increased police presence in the coming days.”

While the investigation continues, police are confident no one else is involved. Lambeth residents can expect a heavier police patrol in the coming days as officers work to reassure the community.

