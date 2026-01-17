A 45-year-old British man caught in a child sex shame probe has been slapped with 15 fresh charges linked to indecent images of children and shocking public outrages.

Vincent Chan Busted Again

Vincent Chan, 45, of Stanhope Avenue, Finchley, was charged on Friday, 16 January, with:

Nine counts of taking indecent photos or pseudo-photos of children, including top-tier category A offences

Six counts of acts outraging public decency

The new charges involve nine separate girls — all underage victims.

More Crimes Outside Nursery Scene

These fresh allegations stem from offences predating previously known crimes, which Chan already pleaded guilty to. He’s still waiting to be sentenced.

Previous offences were linked to a West Hampstead nursery. These new crimes, however, occurred elsewhere.

Investigation Ramps Up

Police say the probe is ongoing, with officers working at pace.

Chan remains in custody as detectives dig deeper into the vile case.