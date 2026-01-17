Watch Live

NURSEY OFFENDER Man Hit with 15 New Child Sex Offence Charges

  • Updated: 12:50
  • , 17 January 2026

A 45-year-old British man caught in a child sex shame probe has been slapped with 15 fresh charges linked to indecent images of children and shocking public outrages.

Vincent Chan Busted Again

Vincent Chan, 45, of Stanhope Avenue, Finchley, was charged on Friday, 16 January, with:

  • Nine counts of taking indecent photos or pseudo-photos of children, including top-tier category A offences
  • Six counts of acts outraging public decency

The new charges involve nine separate girls — all underage victims.

More Crimes Outside Nursery Scene

These fresh allegations stem from offences predating previously known crimes, which Chan already pleaded guilty to. He’s still waiting to be sentenced.

Previous offences were linked to a West Hampstead nursery. These new crimes, however, occurred elsewhere.

Investigation Ramps Up

Police say the probe is ongoing, with officers working at pace.

Chan remains in custody as detectives dig deeper into the vile case.

Recommended for you

Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
BRUTAL MURDER Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
DRUGS HAUL M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
GRIM DISCOVERY Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash

Must READ

Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
FLAG SNATCH Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
Former Thames Valley Police Call Handler Jailed After Admitting to Corruption
MONSTER JAILED Rape Monster Salam Karis Snared After Daring Escape
Fugitive people smugglers who abused migrants hauled back to Belgium
HAULED BACK Fugitive people smugglers who abused migrants hauled back to Belgium
Man Banned from Cambridgeshire Supermarkets After £1,000 Theft Spree
SERIAL LIFTER Man Banned from Cambridgeshire Supermarkets After £1,000 Theft Spree
Police Hunt Man Over Sexual Assault at Sloane Square Tube
SLOANE SQUARE SEX ATTACK Police Hunt Man Over Sexual Assault at Sloane Square Tube
Three thugs tried to snatch a £2,000 bike at a Peterborough BMX track – and now they’re behind bars
BMX BANDITS Three thugs tried to snatch a £2,000 bike at a Peterborough BMX track – and now they’re behind bars
Police Seek Man Over St Ann’s Sexual Assault
BROAD DAYLIGHT ATTACK Police Seek Man Over St Ann’s Sexual Assault
Man Jailed for Stalking and Brutal Assault on Ex in Swansea
SHOCKING ATTACK Man Jailed for Stalking and Brutal Assault on Ex in Swansea
Police hunt man over shocking sexual assault on teenage girl in Cadbury Heath
CAUGHT ON CCTV Police hunt man over shocking sexual assault on teenage girl in Cadbury Heath
Woman Sexually Assaulted in Newsagents After Night Out
JUSTICE SERVED Woman Sexually Assaulted in Newsagents After Night Out

More For You

Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop
West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
SHOWN THE RED CARD West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
MAJOR DELAYS M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
SHOCKING OFFENCES Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse

More From UK News in Pictures

Somali Migrant Nabbed at German Airport Over UK Rape Charges
MIGRANT CRISIS Somali Migrant Nabbed at German Airport Over UK Rape Charges
Sexual Predator Caught After Targeting Women at St Albans Hotel
HOTEL SEX ATTACKER Sexual Predator Caught After Targeting Women at St Albans Hotel
Five Birmingham men locked up for over 65 years after shotgun attack in Darlaston
SHOTGUN ATTACK Five Birmingham men locked up for over 65 years after shotgun attack in Darlaston
Knife-wielding man who threatened to 'shoot up' café locked up for three years
SHOOT OUT THREAT Knife-wielding man who threatened to ‘shoot up’ café locked up for three years
Manchester Man Locked Up for Rape and Threats
HORRIFIC ATTACK Manchester Man Locked Up for Rape and Threats
Violent Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Horrific Scunthorpe Attack
NIGHT OF TERROR Violent Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Horrific Scunthorpe Attack
Romanian Sex Trafficker Nabbed in Southampton
"BEEN ON THE RUN FOR YEARS" Romanian Sex Trafficker Nabbed in Southampton
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
FATAL CRASH Man Charged After Fatal Crash That Killed 71-Year-Old in Salisbury
Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale
SEX CHARGES Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale
Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
ASSISTED MAN ON THE RUN Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
CUT FREE Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
MAJOR ENQUIRY Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
FAMILY SPEAK OUT Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
SWIFT JUSTICE Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
DARK FANTASIES Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
JUSTICE SERVED Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman

More From UKNIP

Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
CROSS BORDER CHASE Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
BRUTAL ATTACK Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
BUS STOP FLASHER Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
M25 CHAOS Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
error: Content is protected !!