A 20-year-old man, Sina Omari from Fishponds, Bristol, has been slammed with six new charges amid a major investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation.

More Shocking Allegations Unveiled

Omari appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 15 December to face fresh accusations. The additional charges include:

Three counts of rape

One count of sexual assault

Two counts of making indecent images of a child

This comes after Omari was initially charged with 11 offences last November, as part of a probe covering crimes between 2022 and 2025. He is one of seven men charged so far.

Seven Men Face Charges

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges against seven men linked to this disturbing case. The accused include:

Mohamed Arafe, 19

Sina Omari, 20

Wadie Sharaf, 21

Hussain Bashar, 19

Mohammed Kurdi, 21

And two other 19-year-old men

Investigation Continues

The case is a grim reminder of the ongoing battle against child exploitation in the UK. Authorities vow to pursue all leads and bring offenders to justice.