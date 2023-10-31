Man Hospitalised After Neck Stabbing in Abbey Wood

A harrowing incident unfolded in Abbey Wood as emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing that left a 28-year-old man injured. The incident occurred on Eynsham Drive and is currently being investigated as an attempted murder.

Officers were alerted to the stabbing at 10:48 pm on Tuesday, October 24. Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered the victim, a 28-year-old man, who had sustained a stab wound to the neck.

Swift action was taken, and the injured man was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Fortunately, his injuries were assessed to be non-life threatening.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are treating it as an attempted murder. At present, no arrests have been made in connection with the case, but inquiries are actively ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police commented on the situation, saying, “Officers were called at 22:48hrs on 24 October to reports of a stabbing in Eynsham Drive, SE2. Officers and the London Ambulance Service found a 28-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck. He was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed to be non-life threatening.”