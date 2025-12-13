Man Hospitalised After Shocking Dog Attack in Leeds City Centre

A man suffered serious injuries after a dog attack during a violent brawl in Leeds city centre last night.

Chaos on New York Street

Police were called to New York Street at 8.24pm following reports of several men fighting. Amid the chaos, a man in his 30s was viciously bitten by a dog. He was rushed to the hospital with a potentially life-changing leg injury.

Two Arrested, Dog Seized

West Yorkshire Police have arrested two men on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Both remain in custody while the dog involved was seized by officers.

Detective Inspector Mark Hibbert said: “I understand that this incident happened in a busy part of the city centre and may cause some concern in the local area. I want to reassure people that this was an isolated incident and officers acted swiftly to seize the dog and detain the suspects. I want to ask anyone with any footage that might help with our investigation to please contact us.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers are urgently appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage to come forward to assist their investigation.