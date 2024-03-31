UK News in Pictures

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody

Ant and Dec Announce Final Episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Leaving Viewers Heartbroken

British-American actor Chance Perdomo Dies Aged 27

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Woman Critically Injured and Infant Son Hurt

Home Breaking Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
In a troubling turn of events, a man has been rushed to the hospital after sustaining stab injuries to his arms in an incident on Uxbridge Road, West Ealing. The Metropolitan Police were alerted to the scene around 8:20 PM on Saturday, March 30, following reports of the attack.

Upon arrival, officers found the injured man and promptly provided him with medical assistance. He was swiftly transported to the hospital for further evaluation, with his current condition yet to be determined.

In connection with the stabbing, Police say they have made an arrest, apprehending a suspect who is now in police custody. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, and authorities are urging any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact them immediately. Those with information can reach out to the police by dialling 101 and quoting reference number 6388/30mar. Alternatively, individuals can choose to remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another knife attack in West London, where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed on Great Chertsey Road, Chiswick, around 8:24 PM on Friday, March 29. Thankfully, the injuries sustained by the teenager are reported to be non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

