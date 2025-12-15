Watch Live

ATTEMPT MURDER PROBE Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run

  • Updated: 15:33
  • , 15 December 2025
Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run

 

Police rushed to Foots Cray High Street, Sidcup at around 8.20pm on Sunday, 14 December, following reports of a man injured in a shocking incident.

Altercation Ends in Collision

The 40-year-old victim was reportedly involved in a dispute with another man known to him. After a heated verbal exchange, the second man got into a car and struck the victim.

Victim Hospitalised but Discharged

The injured man was taken to the hospital but has since been discharged. Meanwhile, police arrested a 40-year-old suspect on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Police Seek Witnesses

A spokesperson for the Met Police said:

Police were called at around 8.20pm on Sunday, 14 December to Foots Cray High Street, Sidcup to reports of a man injured.

It is understood that the 40-year-old victim was involved in an altercation with a man thought to be known to him. Following a verbal exchange, the second man got into a car, which was subsequently in collision with the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. He has since been discharged.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody where he remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6360/14Dec.

 

 

Recommended for you

Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew
SAD FIND Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew
Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078
DORSET HORROR CRASH Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078
Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
JAILED FOR LIFE Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby
BABY MURDER Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby

Must READ

Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
E FIT RELEASED Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
HOTEL ATTACK Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
MAJOR BLAZE Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
HOUSE BLAZE Dartford Pepys Close kitchen fire: Five injured by smoke
Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
FAMILY FEARFUL Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
MAJOR BUST Drugs, weapons and stolen caravans seized in Cuxton police raid
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One
Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
SWERVES THROUGH CROWDS Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
LAS UPDATE Person rushed to hospital after crash outside Sidcup pub
Stanley Knife Attack Shocks Tesco Shoppers
POLICE PROBE Dead Body Found in Elephant and Castle Horror

More For You

Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
MURDER PROBE Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station
WATCH SNATCH Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station

More From UK News in Pictures

Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area
STAB ATTACK Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area
Luton Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack in Home Invasion
KNIFE ATTACK Luton Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack in Home Invasion
Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
VERY VULNERABLE Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
BANGED UP Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
Turn Your Phone into a "Mining Rig"? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
Turn Your Phone into a “Mining Rig”? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
IT'S NOT ME Pakistani Man Falsely Accused as Bondi Beach Gunman—Now His Life Is at Risk
Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road
HORROR SMASH Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road Boxhill
Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
MILLIONAIRES ROW Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell
15-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing Near Surrey Pub
BONDI BEACH TERROR SUSPECTED PICTURED Bondi Beach Horror: Father and Son Gunmen Killed, Death Toll Hits 16
NO RESPECT Islamist Chants Rock Birmingham Hours After Australia Terror Attack
Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
PICTURED Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
UNDER ATTACK Masked Islamists Storm Hanukkah Concert in Amsterdam

More From UKNIP

Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
MANHUNT Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
Bondi Shooting Tragedy: 16 Dead, Father and Son Behind Horrific Attack
BEACH HORROR ATTACK Bondi Shooting Tragedy: 16 Dead, Father and Son Behind Horrific Attack
Dramatic Single-Car Crash Near Banbury Shocks Early Morning
DRUNK DRIVER Dramatic Single-Car Crash Near Banbury Shocks Early Morning
UK Police Boost Synagogue Patrols After Deadly Bondi Beach Terror Attack
TIME TO WAKE UP UK Police Boost Synagogue Patrols After Deadly Bondi Beach Terror Attack