Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run

Police rushed to Foots Cray High Street, Sidcup at around 8.20pm on Sunday, 14 December, following reports of a man injured in a shocking incident.
Altercation Ends in Collision
The 40-year-old victim was reportedly involved in a dispute with another man known to him. After a heated verbal exchange, the second man got into a car and struck the victim.
Victim Hospitalised but Discharged
The injured man was taken to the hospital but has since been discharged. Meanwhile, police arrested a 40-year-old suspect on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.
Police Seek Witnesses
A spokesperson for the Met Police said:
Police were called at around 8.20pm on Sunday, 14 December to Foots Cray High Street, Sidcup to reports of a man injured.
It is understood that the 40-year-old victim was involved in an altercation with a man thought to be known to him. Following a verbal exchange, the second man got into a car, which was subsequently in collision with the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. He has since been discharged.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody where he remains.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6360/14Dec.