Victim Critical in Hospital as Police Hunt Attacker

A man in his 20s is battling for his life after a brutal stabbing in West Hampstead yesterday afternoon (January 29). Emergency crews found him with serious wounds to his neck and leg on Alvanley Gardens, near Finchley Road and Frognal station, at around 4:30pm.

Crime Scene Locked Down as Police Search for Attacker

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the victim remains in critical condition in hospital this morning. Detectives are actively investigating and working to identify the attacker, who fled the scene and remains at large.

A cordon is still in place on the residential street while officers carry out enquiries. Police are urging witnesses to come forward immediately. CCTV and witness footage showed multiple police cars and ambulances sealing off the area late last night.

London’s Air Ambulance Rushed to the Scene

Alongside paramedics, a team from London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene in a desperate bid to save the man’s life. The stabbing shocked locals, coming just days after another violent attack saw a 25-year-old man stabbed during a botched phone robbery in Islington.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “At around 16:30 on Thursday, 29 January, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Alvanley Gardens, Camden. The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered injuries to his neck and leg and was taken to hospital with life-threatening wounds. No arrests have been made yet. A crime scene remains in place.”

Call for Information and Help from Public

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 5195/29Jan. You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.