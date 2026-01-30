Watch Live

MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large

  • Updated: 11:41
  • , 30 January 2026

 

Victim Critical in Hospital as Police Hunt Attacker

A man in his 20s is battling for his life after a brutal stabbing in West Hampstead yesterday afternoon (January 29). Emergency crews found him with serious wounds to his neck and leg on Alvanley Gardens, near Finchley Road and Frognal station, at around 4:30pm.

Crime Scene Locked Down as Police Search for Attacker

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the victim remains in critical condition in hospital this morning. Detectives are actively investigating and working to identify the attacker, who fled the scene and remains at large.

 

A cordon is still in place on the residential street while officers carry out enquiries. Police are urging witnesses to come forward immediately. CCTV and witness footage showed multiple police cars and ambulances sealing off the area late last night.

London’s Air Ambulance Rushed to the Scene

Alongside paramedics, a team from London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene in a desperate bid to save the man’s life. The stabbing shocked locals, coming just days after another violent attack saw a 25-year-old man stabbed during a botched phone robbery in Islington.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “At around 16:30 on Thursday, 29 January, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Alvanley Gardens, Camden. The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered injuries to his neck and leg and was taken to hospital with life-threatening wounds. No arrests have been made yet. A crime scene remains in place.”

Call for Information and Help from Public

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 5195/29Jan. You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

 

Recommended for you

Trevelle Rowland [Mugshot]
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 01.18.59
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 00.59.48
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover

Must READ

FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash
DAYLIGHT MURDER Four Men Jailed Over Brutal Moreton Shooting
NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large
MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
PEER PRESSURE Woman Jailed for Sneaking £10 Worth of Drugs Into Bridgend Prison
TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025
CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl

More For You

COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines

More From UK News in Pictures

BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?
ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal
TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton
CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program

More From UKNIP

NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford
RAPIST ON THE RUN Rape Convict on the Run After Jailing
error: Content is protected !!