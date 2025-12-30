Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault

Police remain on high alert in Exeter after a serious assault unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, December 30. The victim, a man in his 30s, was found with suspected knife wounds in the Cowick Street area around 4.30pm.

Suspect Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges

The injured man was rushed to hospital, where his injuries are described as life-changing. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old Exeter man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Detective Superintendent James Dowler confirmed a strong police presence will stay in Exeter, especially around the St Thomas district, as the investigation unfolds.

“If anyone has any information, we ask that they contact us.” – Detective Superintendent James Dowler

If you witnessed the attack or have dashcam footage, contact Devon & Cornwall Police via their website or call 101 quoting reference number 50250331839.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.