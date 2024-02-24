A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing incident that occurred in broad daylight today in south London. The victim, described as being in his 40s, was attacked this afternoon on St Johns Hill in Wandsworth.

The stabbing took place around 1:08 pm on a busy thoroughfare lined with shops, restaurants, and bus stops, suggesting there may have been witnesses to the incident. Fortunately, police have confirmed that the victim’s condition is not life-threatening.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, and the injured man was transported to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, and authorities have stated that they are not seeking any additional individuals to the incident. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: “We were called at 1:08 pm to St Johns Hill to a reported stabbing. One suspect was arrested, and no one further is being sought. The victim, a male in his 40s, was taken to the hospital where his condition is not life-threatening.”

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, they are urged to contact the police at 101, quoting reference number 3304/24Feb24.