HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Man in 80s Critical After Hit-and-Run E-Scooter Crash in Ealing

  • Updated: 22:53
  • , 24 January 2026

 

Detectives hunt witnesses after a serious collision leaves an elderly pedestrian fighting for life in The Vale, Ealing.

Hit-and-Run Shocker in Broad Daylight

Police were scrambled at around 2:30pm on Friday, 23 January, following reports of a crash involving an e-scooter and a pedestrian in The Vale, Ealing. The e-scooter was heading west when it struck a man in his 80s.

Victim in Life-Threatening State

First responders, including the London Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene. The elderly man was treated on-site before being rushed to the hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

E-Scooter Rider Flees on Foot

The rider stopped briefly but then abandoned the e-scooter and fled on foot towards Acton, leaving the victim in dire straits.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Sergeant Fiaz Janjua from the Met Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and we continue to review CCTV footage from the area. We urge anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward. Any information could prove vital to our inquiry.”

If you saw what happened, call the Serious Collision Unit on 0207 960 8041 or dial 101 quoting reference CAD4159/23Jan.

