Man in a Wheelchair Fatally Stabbed in Rushmore Road Incident; Two Arrested

A man in his 30s has tragically died after being stabbed during a fight in Hackney’s Rushmore Road, E5, on Wednesday, August 28.

Police were called to the scene at 3.38pm following reports of a violent altercation. Officers from the Metropolitan Police, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and a helicopter crew from London’s Air Ambulance, quickly responded to the incident. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a serious stab injury.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, and police are in the process of notifying his next of kin.

A crime scene has been established in the area as detectives work to piece together the events that led to the fatal stabbing. Two males have been arrested in connection with the incident, though further details about their identities have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, with police appealing for any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward. Residents of the area have expressed shock and sadness following the news, as the community grapples with the violent loss.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101 or to message @MetCC on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting reference number CAD 4793/28AUG. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

As investigations continue, the police are focusing on determining the circumstances surrounding the altercation and whether there were any prior connections between the victim and the suspects. Local authorities are encouraging the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help ensure the safety of the neighbourhood.