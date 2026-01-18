Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley

Police swooped on Horley this morning after reports of a bizarre and violent incident. At 9.41am on 18 January, officers were called following concerns for public safety after witnesses spotted a man jumping in and out of a pond on Riverside, wearing only his boxer shorts. The strange behaviour didn’t stop there — the man later stormed into Horley’s Costa Coffee.

One Woman Assaulted, 42-Year-Old Arrested

During the alarming episode, a woman was attacked and has since been treated in hospital. By 10.14am, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Eastern Divisional Duty Inspector Raf Alvarez said: “We were called to reports of an assault in Horley. The male was swiftly located and arrested.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to appeal for anyone who has witnessed this incident to get in touch.”

Suspect Held Under Mental Health Act

The man has since been detained under the Mental Health Act. Initial investigations suggest he is not from the local area, and officers are working to establish his residence.

If you have any information, contact Surrey Police quoting reference SYP-20261801-0193.