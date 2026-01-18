Watch Live

COSTA WORKER STABBED Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley

  • Updated: 21:21
  • , 18 January 2026
Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley

Police swooped on Horley this morning after reports of a bizarre and violent incident. At 9.41am on 18 January, officers were called following concerns for public safety after witnesses spotted a man jumping in and out of a pond on Riverside, wearing only his boxer shorts. The strange behaviour didn’t stop there — the man later stormed into Horley’s Costa Coffee.

One Woman Assaulted, 42-Year-Old Arrested

During the alarming episode, a woman was attacked and has since been treated in hospital. By 10.14am, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Eastern Divisional Duty Inspector Raf Alvarez said: “We were called to reports of an assault in Horley. The male was swiftly located and arrested.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to appeal for anyone who has witnessed this incident to get in touch.”

Suspect Held Under Mental Health Act

The man has since been detained under the Mental Health Act. Initial investigations suggest he is not from the local area, and officers are working to establish his residence.

If you have any information, contact Surrey Police quoting reference SYP-20261801-0193.

Recommended for you

Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
GANG BOSS Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
RESCUED Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
BRING HER HOME Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime
HATE CRIME Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime

Must READ

Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
KNIFE ATTACK Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
TRAGIC DEATH Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
SAD ENDING Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
BANNED Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
FAMILY PLEA Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Stabbing on Sheppey
Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
FLAG REMOVED Flag Thief Sparks Chaos at Iranian Embassy Protest
Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
BLADE HORROR Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields

More For You

Keir Starmer Sparks Controversy Over Migration Treaty Proposal with Germany
TRUMP SLAMMED Starmer Hits Back as Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Greenland Spat
Dundee Firework Rioters Locked Up After Mayhem
RIOTERS MAYHEM Dundee Firework Rioters Locked Up After Mayhem
Ex terrorised as thug smashes into new home – mum and baby escape to roof!
JEALOUS RAMPAGE Ex terrorised as thug smashes into new home – mum and baby escape to roof!
Donald Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight European Countries in Bid to Force Greenland Deal
CHARING AHEAD Donald Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight European Countries in Bid to Force Greenland Deal

More From UK News in Pictures

Barn Fire in Ashford Tackled by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blaze Breaks Out Near Cranbrook
UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
MASKED HIJACK UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
BORN AGAIN Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
FLIGHT BAN Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
MURDER MANHUNT Police Hunt 19-Year-Old Man Over Seaham Murder
Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
NO MOVE Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
SATURDAY NIGHT TAKE AWAY Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
JAILED Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
POLICE CRACKDOWN Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
CHAOS AND BEHIND BARS Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
STUNNING CONFESSION Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock
FAMILY MOURNS Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock
Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
BRUTAL STABBING Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
SLAPPED WITH JAIL County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
BUSTED IN BURTON Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years

More From UKNIP

Chelmsford Prison Tutor Jailed for Secret Romance with Inmate
PRION LOVERS Chelmsford Prison Tutor Jailed for Secret Romance with Inmate
Teen Dies in Horror Enfield Crash – Police Hunt Witnesses
DEADLY COLLISON Teen Dies in Horror Enfield Crash – Police Hunt Witnesses
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
POLICE RENEW APPEAL Man Dies After Larkfield Crash – Police Launch Urgent Appeal
Brighton Sees Four Protests Keeping Sussex Police on Their Toes
BUSY TIMES Brighton Sees Four Protests Keeping Sussex Police on Their Toes
error: Content is protected !!