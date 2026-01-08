Crash Details

A man in his 30s was badly hurt after his car smashed into a stationary lorry on the A303 near Wylye today at around 1.20pm.

Emergency crews raced to the scene, closing the A303 in both directions to deal with the crash and tend to the victim. The injured man was rushed to hospital and his family have been informed.

A303 Road Closure and Appeal

The busy A303 was shut temporarily while emergency services worked at the scene. Authorities expect to reopen the road shortly.

Wiltshire Police are hunting for witnesses. Anyone with dash cam footage or information is urged to call 101 quoting log number 152 from January 8.