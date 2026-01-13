Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton

Greater Manchester Police snap into action after serious sexual assault.

Quick Arrest After 1.47am Attack

Just before 2am on 13 January 2026, a woman in her 30s reported she had been raped near Deepdale Road and Fairmount Avenue in Breightmet, Bolton. Police arrived within ten minutes and arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody while detectives carry out further questioning.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

The woman is being supported by specialist officers as investigations continue. Detective Sergeant Liam Carolan said:

“Any report of this nature is of course extremely shocking and we are supporting the woman involved in this case as we progress our enquiries. “Officers very quickly secured the arrest of a man and he will be interviewed later today. This is being treated as an isolated incident and we thank the local community for their patience while we conduct our work. “We take reports of crimes of this nature incredibly seriously, and will work to establish the full circumstances in the coming hours and days. Protecting women and girls from violence is a vital part of GMP’s mission and we will utilise all resources at our disposal in our investigation. “If you have any information that you’d like to share, please do get in touch with us.”

How to Help Police With Enquiry