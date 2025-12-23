Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store

Tragic Scene Unfolds in Southampton Supermarket

A man in his 50s tragically died after suffering a serious medical episode inside an Asda supermarket in Southampton. The incident happened at around 2.30pm on December 22, leaving shoppers horrified.

Emergency Services Rush to Incident

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Asda in West End shortly after the man collapsed. Despite the best efforts of the emergency teams, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Death Not Treated as Suspicious

A police spokesperson confirmed:

“We were called at 2.32pm on December 22 to support the ambulance service dealing with a serious medical incident involving a man in his 50s at ASDA in West End. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead. His next of kin have been made aware. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

Community in Shock

The tragic event has shocked local shoppers and staff, with many describing the scene as distressing. Authorities are continuing their investigation, but have ruled out foul play.