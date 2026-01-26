A 65-year-old man from Aylesbury has stunned courts by refusing legal aid and failing to enter a plea in a sexual assault case.

Zion Zion Faces Serious Charges

Zion Zion, who lives on Bierton Road, was due in Oxford Crown Court on Monday, January 26. He faces three charges linked to an incident in Oxford on January 7, 2023:

Causing a male to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity

Causing a male to engage in penetrative sexual activity

Sexual assault

Unrepresented and Uncooperative

Sources revealed Zion has refused to cooperate and declined legal aid, meaning he will appear unrepresented at his next hearing on Friday, January 30. His plea is still pending.