PLEA STILL PENDING Man in His 60s Refuses Legal Aid, Fails to Plead in Sexual Assault Case

A 65-year-old man from Aylesbury has stunned courts by refusing legal aid and failing to enter a plea in a sexual assault case.

Zion Zion Faces Serious Charges

Zion Zion, who lives on Bierton Road, was due in Oxford Crown Court on Monday, January 26. He faces three charges linked to an incident in Oxford on January 7, 2023:

  • Causing a male to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity
  • Causing a male to engage in penetrative sexual activity
  • Sexual assault

Unrepresented and Uncooperative

Sources revealed Zion has refused to cooperate and declined legal aid, meaning he will appear unrepresented at his next hearing on Friday, January 30. His plea is still pending.

