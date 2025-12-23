Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian

Died instantly at the scene, road closed for hours

An elderly man has tragically died in a smash involving a car, lorry, and pedestrian in Harlow. The fatal collision happened on Gilden Way just before 9am.

Fatal collision on Gilden Way

Emergency services raced to the scene at around 8:50am following reports of the crash. Essex Police confirmed the victim, a man in his 70s driving the car, died instantly at the scene. The road was shut for hours causing major delays.

Pedestrian taken to hospital

A pedestrian was injured in the collision and rushed to hospital. Thankfully their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

This tragic incident has shocked the local community in Harlow as investigations continue.