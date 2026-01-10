Watch Live

HIT AND RUN PROBE Man in Hospital After Croydon Hit-and-Run – Police Seek Witnesses

  • Updated: 11:42
  • , 10 January 2026
Cyclist in Life-Threatening Condition After Collision with Lorry in Erith – UKNIP

 

Detectives are scrambling for witnesses after a pedestrian suffered serious head injuries in a Croydon collision.

Crash on Brighton Road Leaves Man Badly Hurt

Police were called just after 9pm on Monday, 5 January, to reports of a crash on Brighton Road near St Augustines Avenue.

A 41-year-old man was hit by a car and rushed to hospital with severe head injuries. He remains in a serious condition.

Driver Arrested and Bailed Pending Investigation

The driver stayed at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail.

Police Plead for Eyewitnesses to Come Forward

Detective Sergeant Rob Groombridge, Met Serious Collision Investigation Unit: “Our investigation is ongoing. We’re gathering dash cam footage, CCTV, and any info that could help. If you saw what happened but haven’t spoken to police yet, please get in touch immediately.”

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Unit on 020 7175 0754 or report via 101 quoting reference CAD 6430/05Jan26.

