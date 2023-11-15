Man Jail for 11 Years after Rape and Assault in Runcorn

Scott Lindsay, a 55-year-old resident of Nantwich Road in Crewe, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being found guilty of raping and assaulting a woman at her home in Runcorn. The sentencing took place at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, November 10.

Lindsay had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges of rape and assault, but a jury found him guilty during an earlier trial.

According to the court proceedings, Lindsay visited the victim’s residence in Runcorn on Saturday, April 8, 2023, and assaulted her after she refused to give him money for drugs. The following day, Lindsay approached the victim in a vehicle and proceeded to threaten her life.

The victim promptly reported the incident to Cheshire Police, leading to a comprehensive investigation. During the course of the investigation, the victim disclosed a previous incident where Lindsay had forcefully raped and assaulted her.

The court also heard that Lindsay had brandished a knife, pulled the victim’s hair, and caused a chest injury.

Lindsay was subsequently arrested and charged with rape and assault by penetration.

Detective Sergeant Whitfield, from Runcorn CID, commended the victim’s courage and bravery in coming forward. He stated, “Scott Lindsay frequently assaulted and forcibly raped the victim, despite her repeated objections and pleas for him to stop. His actions have left her emotionally scarred.”

Whitfield emphasised that Cheshire Police takes all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, providing specialised officers to support victims and work alongside dedicated services offering help and advice.