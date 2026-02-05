Arsonist Jailed After Starting Flat Fire and Fleeing Neighbours’ Danger

A man who sparked a blaze in his Birmingham flat and left neighbours in peril has been slammed with a four-and-a-half-year jail sentence for arson.

Flames Ignited by Knocked-Over Candle

William McDonalgh, 34, accidentally toppled a candle in his Islington Row flat in the early hours of January 14 last year, igniting a fierce fire.

Rather than alert anyone, McDonalgh fled the scene. When he returned about 10 minutes later, he saw flames and bravely tried to re-enter but was overcome by smoke.

Residents Suffer Smoke Inhalation and Lasting Trauma

Several tenants required hospital treatment for smoke inhalation.

Many continue to suffer lasting effects from the incident.

The fire caused roughly £500,000 worth of damage to the building.

Court Jails Arsonist for Ignoring Flatmates’ Safety

McDonalgh pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court. On January 27, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars.