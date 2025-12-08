Man Jailed After Sex Attack on Surrey Train

A man has been locked up for eight months after sexually assaulting a woman on a quiet Surrey train.

Ignored Her Pleas, Followed Her Onboard

British Transport Police revealed Hawre Mohamed ignored the woman’s clear wishes to be left alone, stalking her through the carriage before launching the attack.

Police Urge Public to Speak Up

The British Transport Police have urged anyone who experiences or witnesses a sexual offence on public transport to report it immediately. They can text details to 61016.