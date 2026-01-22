Watch Live

PALACE CREAPER Man Jailed After Sneaking Into Kensington Palace Twice Before Christmas

  Updated: 17:07
  22 January 2026

A daring trespasser has been jailed for 32 weeks after breaking into the grounds of Kensington Palace not once, but twice just days before Christmas.

Derek Egan’s Brazen Break-Ins

Derek Egan, 39, stormed the palace grounds on consecutive days in December, flouting the law and security measures. He first scaled a fence at around 4am on December 22 but was quickly arrested and bailed with a strict ban from returning.

Ignoring the ban, Egan returned the very next day, leading to more trouble with the law. At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of trespass on a protected site.

“Because I am a criminal,” Egan Admits

When asked why he risked it all, Egan shrugged, “Because I am a criminal.”

On his personal situation, he claimed, “All is fine.”

Judge Sends Clear Warning with Prison Sentence

Representing himself, Egan was sentenced by Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram to 16 weeks for each offence, to be served consecutively. The judge branded the trespasses as serious breaches of security.

Trespassing on protected sites like royal palaces is a criminal offence under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005, carrying hefty penalties to deter copycats.

Kensington Palace security isn’t taking any chances, and Egan’s jail time sends a sharp message: royal grounds are off limits – no exceptions.

