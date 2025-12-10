Man Jailed After Tragic Crash Kills Six-Year-Old Millie Gribble

A 61-year-old truck driver has been locked up for a year after causing the death of young Millie Gribble in a horrific road smash.

Crash Details: Truck Hits Bus and Children

Stephen Worden was driving a white Iveco Daily when his truck smashed into a stationary double-decker bus on the A6 Garstang Road, Bilsborrow, at around 1:15pm on 15 August 2023. The vehicle then mounted a grass verge and struck three children who had just stepped off the bus.

Six-year-old Millie suffered catastrophic head injuries and tragically died six days later at Alder Hey Hospital, with her parents by her side. Two other children, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sentence and Legal Outcome

Today, Preston Crown Court sentenced Worden to 12 months in prison for causing Millie’s death by careless driving. He was also handed a two-year driving ban. Despite being acquitted of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, Worden admitted to the lesser charges of careless driving causing death and injury.

Family’s Heartbreaking Statements

Joseph Gribble, Millie’s father: “Millie was my heartbeat, my world, my reason to improve my life in every way. She could do no wrong in my eyes, with her mischievous yet loving nature. My life is ruined, and I’ve lost all purpose. All I want is to be with my beautiful Millie, the most important part of my world.”

Sam Edmundson, Millie’s mother: “Millie was the most beautiful six-year-old you could ever wish to meet, with gorgeous big blue eyes and a big cheeky smile that would melt your heart. It breaks my heart knowing none of her dreams will ever come true. She wasn’t just my daughter, she was my best friend, my everything. I just want my beautiful little girl back.”

Lancashire Police said the crash had a profound impact on the family, the local community, and everyone involved in the investigation.