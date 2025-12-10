Watch Live

TRUCK DRIVER JAILED Man Jailed After Tragic Crash Kills Six-Year-Old Millie Gribble

  • Updated: 06:55
  • , 10 December 2025
Man Jailed After Tragic Crash Kills Six-Year-Old Millie Gribble

A 61-year-old truck driver has been locked up for a year after causing the death of young Millie Gribble in a horrific road smash.

Crash Details: Truck Hits Bus and Children

Stephen Worden was driving a white Iveco Daily when his truck smashed into a stationary double-decker bus on the A6 Garstang Road, Bilsborrow, at around 1:15pm on 15 August 2023. The vehicle then mounted a grass verge and struck three children who had just stepped off the bus.

Six-year-old Millie suffered catastrophic head injuries and tragically died six days later at Alder Hey Hospital, with her parents by her side. Two other children, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sentence and Legal Outcome

Today, Preston Crown Court sentenced Worden to 12 months in prison for causing Millie’s death by careless driving. He was also handed a two-year driving ban. Despite being acquitted of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, Worden admitted to the lesser charges of careless driving causing death and injury.

Family’s Heartbreaking Statements

Joseph Gribble, Millie’s father: “Millie was my heartbeat, my world, my reason to improve my life in every way. She could do no wrong in my eyes, with her mischievous yet loving nature. My life is ruined, and I’ve lost all purpose. All I want is to be with my beautiful Millie, the most important part of my world.”

Sam Edmundson, Millie’s mother: “Millie was the most beautiful six-year-old you could ever wish to meet, with gorgeous big blue eyes and a big cheeky smile that would melt your heart. It breaks my heart knowing none of her dreams will ever come true. She wasn’t just my daughter, she was my best friend, my everything. I just want my beautiful little girl back.”

Lancashire Police said the crash had a profound impact on the family, the local community, and everyone involved in the investigation.

Recommended for you

Brutal Attack Lands Hamza Zaki Sharif Behind Bars for 12 Years
BRUTAL ATTACK Brutal Attack Lands Hamza Zaki Sharif Behind Bars for 12 Years
Pin-Up Partners – The Best Promotions and Most Profitable Offers For UK Webmasters This Month
Pin-Up Partners – The Best Promotions and Most Profitable Offers For UK Webmasters This Month
Racially Aggravated Assault Sparks Hunt for Women at Leeds Station
TRIO SOUGHT Racially Aggravated Assault Sparks Hunt for Women at Leeds Station

Must READ

Woman Jailed for Faking Rape Charge, Wrecking Lives in the Process
CHLOE'S LIES Woman Jailed for Faking Rape Charge, Wrecking Lives in the Process
Police hunt man after teen groped in Leicester fast food joint
TEEN SEX ATTACK Police hunt man after teen groped in Leicester fast food joint
Ex-Army Vet Jailed for Raking in £36k in Fake Disability Benefits
JAIL TIME Ex-Army Vet Jailed for Raking in £36k in Fake Disability Benefits
Rotherham Paedo Caught Live in the Act – Jailed Over Filthy Child Abuse Stream from Philippines
GLOBAL STING Rotherham Paedo Caught Live in the Act – Jailed Over Filthy Child Abuse Stream from Philippines
Milton Keynes Man Guilty of Murdering Wife in Hot Tub
MURDER DROWNS Milton Keynes Man Guilty of Murdering Wife in Hot Tub
CCTV Snaps Missing Granny Glenda Keal in Earl Shilton
SEARCH EFFORTS CONTINUE CCTV Snaps Missing Granny Glenda Keal in Earl Shilton
Met Police Officer Sacked Over Off-Duty Sexual Assault
BENT COP Cop Caught in Fake Sex Attack Sting
Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead in Ewell
MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead in Ewell
Tragedy Strikes Again for Russian Air Force

BREAKING

WRECKAGE ONLY Tragedy Strikes Again for Russian Air Force
Car Hits Kids Near ASDA in Brighton Marina
MOWED DOWN LIKE DOMINOS Car Hits Kids Near ASDA in Brighton Marina

More For You

Wiltshire Police Appeal for Dashcam and Doorbell Footage After Salisbury Assault
STABBING SHOCK Man, 74, Charged with Attempted Murder After Devizes Stabbing
Essex Communities Rally Around Families During Life Transitions
Essex Communities Rally Around Families During Life Transitions
More Than a Style: Building a Foundation for Confidence
More Than a Style: Building a Foundation for Confidence
How the bonus points and cashback system works on 1win
How the bonus points and cashback system works on 1win

More From UK News in Pictures

Slough Man Jailed for Stalking and Secret Filming
STALKER JAILED Slough Man Jailed for Stalking and Secret Filming
BLOODBATH Murder probe launched after fatal stabbing outside Wheatsheaf pub in Ewell
Reading Police Ditch Old Station for Flash New HQ
TOP NOTCH TECH Reading Police Ditch Old Station for Flash New HQ
Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Woman Last Seen on Bus in Hinckley
LAST SEEN ON A BUS Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Woman Last Seen on Bus in Hinckley
Police Hunt Voyeur at Falmouth Beach
NAME THIS CREEP Police Hunt Voyeur at Falmouth Beach
Police Hunt Man in Domestic Abuse Probe
MANHUNT Police Hunt Man in Domestic Abuse Probe
North London Therapist Jailed for Sex Attacks on Patients
LOCKED UP North London Therapist Jailed for Sex Attacks on Patients
How the UK Casino Market Is Adapting to Evolving Consumer Expectations
How the UK Casino Market Is Adapting to Evolving Consumer Expectations
Four Anti-ULEZ Activists Charged with Harassing Sadiq Khan at His Family Home
KHAN SLAMMED Donald Trump Slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan as “Vicious and Disgusting”
Why the UK Is Once Again a Top Investment Destination
Why the UK Is Once Again a Top Investment Destination
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
MURDER PROBE Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
Man Charged Over Shocking Teen Rape Allegations in Bolton
MIGRANT RAPE Man Charged Over Shocking Teen Rape Allegations in Bolton
Reading Man Jailed for Rape and Multiple Sexual Offences
SERIAL RAPIST Reading Man Jailed for Rape and Multiple Sexual Offences
Gillingham Sex Offender Locked Up for Eight Years
GROOMING Gillingham Sex Offender Locked Up for Eight Years
Police Hunt Two Men Over Early Morning Brawl
MANHUNT Police Hunt Two Men Over Early Morning Brawl
Derby Delivery Driver Jailed for Clumsy Burglary Spree
STEAMED UP Derby Delivery Driver Jailed for Clumsy Burglary Spree

More From UKNIP

Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
BANG TO RIGHTS Burglar Nabbed and Jailed Next Day After Maidstone Coffee Shop Raid
Man Terrorised with Chemical Spray in Shocking London Station Attack
STATION AMBUSH Man Terrorised with Chemical Spray in Shocking London Station Attack
Oxfordshire Man Behind Bars for Carrying Knife at Police Station
CLEAR BREACH Oxfordshire Man Behind Bars for Carrying Knife at Police Station
People rushed hospital after 'substance sprayed in assault' at Heathrow Airport
ROBBERY CHARGE Heathrow Horror: Two Men Charged in Pepper Spray Suitcase Robbery